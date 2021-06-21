Mudbugs community rallies to send Coach Chris to the Robertson Cup

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – You could say it’s been a successful year for the Mudbugs. The Bugs were crowned South Division Champions, made the trip to the Robertson Cup, and are now just one win away from “bringing that championship back to Shreveport,” said Honorary Assistant Coach Chris Layne.

But, of course, the Bugs couldn’t finish the job without Coach Chris on the bench.

“He means so much to this team and to these players that I knew if they were to go and win the Robby, he needed to be there,” said Paige Cook, who is Aidan Metcalfe’s girlfriend. “He needed to lift up the cup with everybody.”

So Paige got to work, and set up a GoFundMe.

“Within ten minutes, we had 650 dollars,” said Paige. “So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I went to bed and we woke up and it was almost two grand.'”

With support from Mudbugs players, fans and the Shreveport community, over 3,000 dollars was raised…more than enough to send Chris to Minnesota.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going,'” said Paige. “Then I booked his flight, his hotel, and rental car.”

Who else better to share the news than the guys in the locker room? Aidan Metcalfe told Chris he was going with the team to Minnesota, and he was immediately mobbed with hugs from the rest of the Mudbugs roster.

“They all just truly adore Chris, and it makes my heart so happy to see not only the team but the thousands and thousands of fans just take him in and care for him,” said Paige.

Not only was this Chris’ first trip to Minnesota, but his first time on an airplane. From the flight, to hanging with the guys, and being on the ice as the Mudbugs punched their ticket to the championship, Chris couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present.

Well, I guess there is one thing that could top it, a Robertson Cup Championship. Shreveport has a chance to do that Tuesday night against the Aberdeen Wings…with Coach Chris by their side.