SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s no denying it. The Shreveport Mudbugs are hot.

With a win over the first place Ice Wolves this weekend, the Mudbugs have extended their point streak to seven games. Those points, by the way, have all come against the top two teams in the division. So, can we say the Bugs are turning heads in the South?



“Hopefully people are taking notice,” said Assistant Coach Gavin Morgan. “We’re not overly worried about it. We are more worried that we are taking notice. We have a lot of guys in here in our locker room that had a bit of a hangover from winning a championship. It took a while to get back here and get a feel for which way we needed to go and the details we needed to pay attention to. They’ve done a good job of working to get there.”

After offensive struggles all season long, the Mudbugs were clicking against New Mexico. No one knows that more than forward Niklas Miller who scored two goals, including the game winner Saturday night.



“It’s that consistency you have that makes you want to come to the rink every morning,” said Miller. “So when you’re putting points up like that and you’re playing well, you have that confidence and you’re playing well every night.”

Despite playing well and going 7-2-0-1 in their past ten outings, the Mudbugs still sit four points out of a playoff spot. However, there’s still plenty of time to make up that ground, which excites new Mudbug defenseman Carter Green.



“It’s just eye-opening and a lot more positive when you know for sure it’s not over,” said Green, who was traded from Kenai River, who sits second to last in the NAHL. “It just makes you want to work harder everyday and just keep grinding it out.”



That grind continues on the road this weekend against the Brahmas, who rank second in the South. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm both Friday and Saturday.