Mudbugs gearing up for Mardi Gras Weekend

The Shreveport Mudbugs coming off of a split series against Odessa this past weekend. Currently sit in fourth place in the south division. This week have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot. Stepping out of division play to take on the Springfield jr Blues. Coach Campbell saying the key to success is pretty straight forward.

Jason Campbell said, “They’re quick and they play hard. Really for me though especially after last weekend I just want our guys to bring energy and compete. All the x’s and o’s they know it, that should just come naturally to them so I’m just looking for high energy high compete level.”