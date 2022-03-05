By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (24-17-5) scored four unanswered goals in the 2nd period to help stomp the Odessa Jackalopes, 4-1 and earn the sweep at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

Odessa got on the board at 16:17 of the opening period when there was a perfect feed along the short side to John Perdion who fired home his 14th tally of the season to give the Jacks the 1-0 edge. It was a slow start to the game for Shreveport as they were out-shot 9-6 after one.

The Bugs tied the game at 2:45 of the 2nd period when Connor Gatto created a turnover and found Austin Brimmer on the far side to bury home his 13th goal of the season to make it a 1-1 contest. Shreveport then would rapidly take the lead at 3:16 when Logan Gotinsky would cause a turnover and find Timofei Khokhlachev along with the RW circle who snapped home his 11th goal of the year and his seventh point in his last four games to give the Bugs a 2-1 edge. The reigning champs would stay hot in the period as they created a bevy of humanity in front of the Jacks goalie and it was Burke Simpson who slapped in his 11th goal of the season to extend their lead to 3-1 at 7:26. The Bugs wouldn’t stop there as Jacob Onstott found Logan Heroux racing in on the far side as he banged in his third goal of the campaign to extend their lead over the Jacks to 4-1 at 9:09.

Shreveport played keep away from the Jacks in the third period and didn’t give them anything to preserve a 4-1 victory and their fifth straight win overall. Devon Bobak earned his 20th win in the cage after making 20 stops on the night.

The Bugs will have a quick turnaround as they’ll play a make-up game against the New Mexico Ice Wolves tomorrow afternoon at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.