Mudbugs make history with season sweep over Corpus Christi

The Shreveport Mudbugs made history against Corpus Christi this past weekend. Their 8 – 0 shut out win marked the 12th win over the Ice Rays this season. It’s the first time the bugs have swept a season series in their NAHL franchise history. Coach Campbell says hes been impressed with the teams ability to stay the course.

Jason Campbell said, “We’ve been preaching consistency all year and I guess that’s pretty consistent. Again I feel like four or five or even six of those games could have went the other way. We just found a way to win and they were games that we needed to win and we executed and did our job for the most part. It’s hard to get a sweep any weekend in this league or division and to do it over a season series is just, hats off to our guys.”