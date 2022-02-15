SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After splitting their series with Lone Star, the Mudbugs are back on the road this weekend for a three-game test against Wichita Falls. The Bugs have been chasing the Warriors as they sit six points ahead in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot.

With three games in three days and a chance to jump their rival in the standings, do you think it’s a big weekend, Coach?



“Oh, it’s huge,” said head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. They keep getting bigger. Especially if we keep winning, they keep getting bigger.”

The Mudbugs have done just that, win. Outside of last Saturday’s loss to the Brahmas, the Bugs had picked up a point in each of their past eight games. Despite still being on the outside looking in, the Mudbugs see their fight to the finish as just preparation for the playoffs.

“Would we love to be in first place and already have a playoff spot? Yeah, that’d be unreal,” said Campbell. “But, if we’re going to get into the playoffs at this moment, we’re going to have to play a lot of battle-tested playoff brand hockey in order to get there in the first place. So if we can do this, we should be battle tested with a lot of guys.”



“We’re getting our playoff games in now,” said Mudbugs forward Connor Gatto. “Playing that hard, fast, heavy hockey is going to prepare us for when we actually make playoffs.”

In order to make the playoffs, the Bugs will have to play some of their best hockey of the season this weekend against the Warriors. With three games in three days, it’s a great opportunity for the Bugs to not only pick up six points, but to take away six from Wichita Falls.

Plus, more hockey is always welcomed.

“It’s one more game, it makes me happier,” said Mudbugs defenseman Logan Heroux. “I love it.”



“It goes back to when I was younger, playing four games a day,” said Gatto. “It’ll be fun.”

The fun begins this Friday, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.



