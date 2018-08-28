Mudbugs Receive Kraft Hockeyville Prize
On Monday, the Shreveport Mudbugs received their $10,000 prize for their finish in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.
The Mudbugs also received an extra gift: $10,000 worth of youth equipment from the NHLPA and Kraft Heinz.
Click the video above to hear head coach Jason Campbell thoughts on the contest.
