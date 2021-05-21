Mudbugs struggle as playoff hockey returns to Shreveport

By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (0-1) scored the game’s first goal, but couldn’t get much going after that as they fell to the Amarillo Bulls, 4-1 Friday night in game 1 of the 1st round playoff series at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

The Bugs lit the lamp first at 2:59 of the opening period with a quick wrister from the left point which found its way into the back of the net to make it a 1-0 contest. Dawson Sciarrino set up the play and earned the only assist.

Amarillo would respond at 12:05 as Paul Schmid would slip in the puck past Arseni Sergeev to even the score, 1-1. Bugs led in SOG, 14-10 after one.

Amarillo would grab their first lead of the night late in the 2nd period when Jordan Venegoni would tap in his first tally of the playoffs from the far side to give the Bulls a 2-1 lead at 17:14. The Bugs couldn’t beat Andrew Takacs in the middle frame despite out-shooting Amarillo, 12-11. The Bugs threw the kitchen sink at Takacs, but couldn’t beat him again in the third period as Amarillo added a few empty net tallies at the end to seal up a 4-1 victory.

The Bugs and Bulls will play Game 2 of their 1st round playoff best-of-five series tomorrow night from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. ​