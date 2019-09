The start of the season couldn’t have gone any better for the Shreveport Mudbugs.

Eight different times over the two games, the Mudbugs found the back of the net, including six goals in Saturday’s series finale.

Jacob Smith led the way for the Bugs on Saturday night. The forward from Anchorage, AK scored twice in Saturday’s win.

The Mudbugs will return to action Wednesday in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN. The Bugs will open up the four-day event against Chippewa.