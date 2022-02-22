SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A new week, brings another big weekend for the Shreveport Mudbugs.

“After last weekend, this weekend is big,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “If we do our job, then the next weekend becomes even more important. It just goes on and on and on.”

Last weekend was “a bit of a missed opportunity” according to Soupy. With three games in three days against Wichita Falls, who at the time sat just ahead of the Mudbugs in the standings, the Bugs had a great opportunity to pick up some much-needed points. Instead, the Mudbugs left Wichita with just two out of a possible six points.

“It’s a lot of those little things,” said Soupy. “It’s just being physical when you need to be physical. Being disciplined when you need to be disciplined. Being able to score on the chances that you get.”

Instead of looking it as a “total missed opportunity,” Soupy is looking at the positives from the weekend.

“Losing the first two games, we could have tucked out rails and ran. And we didn’t. Even though we weren’t having our A-game Sunday, the guys just stuck with it. They played hard and they found a way to win again.”

But even though they got one win, the Bugs are going to need many more as they sit eight points out of a playoff spot.

“There’s pressure, but you want to be in those pressure moments,” said Soupy. “So, you just gotta take this and run with it and enjoy it. We have another big weekend of hockey.”

That big weekend begins Friday, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.