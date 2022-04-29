SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-2) got a huge performance from Davis Goukler who earned three points to help his team to a 4-1 win over the Lone Star Brahmas to keep their season alive and force a game 4 back at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

Shreveport got off to a fast start and capitalized on their first PP opportunity of the contest when Logan Valkama rifled a shot from the left point which created a rebound and was swept in from Burke Simpson along the short side to give the Bugs a early 1-0 edge. It was Simpson’s first goal of the playoffs assisted by Valkama and Davis Goukler at 4:08. LS led in SOG, 13-5 after one.

The Bugs got off to another great start in the 2nd period as Davis Goukler powered a shot from the point through for his first tally of the playoffs at 1:32 to make it a 2-0 contest. Timofei Khokhlachev earned the only helper on Goukler’s goal. Shreveport increased their lead at 4:19 on the PP when Goukler rifled a shot from the point which was redirected home from Connor Gatto for his first score of the series to make it a 3-0 edge for the Bugs. Lone Star got on the board at 9:31 when Blake Benson banged in a rebound in front to make it a 3-1 contest. The Bugs out-shot LS in the middle frame, 14-8.

The Bugs fended off any kind of Brahmas surge in the 3rd period and it was Jacob Onstott who smacked in the EN goal at 19:52 to put the icing on the cake on a 4-1 victory over Lone Star.

Simon Bucheler made 28 stops to earn his first win of the playoffs.

The Bugs and Brahmas will play game 4 of their best-of-five series tomorrow night from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.