SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It may still only be January, but the Mudbugs are feeling the pressure when it comes to making the playoffs. But that’s nothing new for Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell.

“To me, that’s the great thing about sports in general,” said Campbell. “Last year, we were winning a ton and I still felt a ton of pressure. There’s pressure all the time.”

The Bugs are still on the outside looking in as they sit in seventh place in the South Division, five points behind Amarillo for the final postseason spot.



“We definitely feel the pressure,” said alternate captain Billy Feczko. “There’s four spots at the end of the day. There are four teams that make it. We have to be one of them.”

“We can’t be giving any points away, and we have a lot of good hockey teams to play against on that uphill climb,” said Campbell.

One of those teams is coming to town this weekend. After the Lone Star Brahmas swept the Mudbugs on their home ice, the Bugs are looking to give them a taste of their own medicine at George’s Pond this weekend.

“Last time we played them it didn’t work out in our favor too well,” said Feczko. “We’re definitely ready to give it back to them.”



“It’s just a great test for us,” said Campbell. “Lone Star has been hot. They pounded us the last time we were in their building. We’ve come a long way since then, but again, they’ve been playing very consistent hockey and winning consistently doing it the right way.”

Puck drop against the Brahmas is set for 7:11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.