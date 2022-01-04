Mudbugs welcome Wichita Falls for Military Appreciation Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The defending champions are on the outside looking in. The Mudbugs currently sit in seventh place in the South Division and are eight points out of a playoff spot. However, with seven wins in their past eight, Shreveport is gaining some ground. But, a 5-1 loss against division rival New Mexico this weekend didn’t help.

‘We just basically did whatever we wanted and didn’t stick to our game plan that we’ve been doing,” said Alternate Captain John Hallard. “That’s what I think cost us.”

“Friday, I don’t know what we were doing,” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “Our game plan wasn’t there. We’re catching all those teams above us, but it’s close. We just don’t have time to waste. Friday night was a wasted opportunity for us. We split and that’s great, but we need to win two games.”

The next two games are against the Wichita Falls Warriors, who the Mudbugs swept just two weeks ago. While this weekend is a great opportunity to move up the standings, Friday and Saturday night are about more than just points. It is Military Appreciation weekend, which is especially special for forward Logan Valkama, whose sister Skylar is a second lieutenant tank commander.



“She’s ready at any point to get deployed,” said Valkama. “It’s a big deal. We play hockey. I’m 19 years old. Guys my age 30 years ago were going to war. We sit around and hang out all day and play hockey. This is the golden life. To see her always ready to lay her life down for all of us, it really puts things in check.”

The Mudbugs will wear specialty camouflage jerseys, which will be auctioned off on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:11 p.m. both nights.