Mulerider defense stifles Southeastern Oklahoma in historic win for Keopple

Contributed by: SAU Athletic Communications

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Southern Arkansas defense allowed just 203 yards of total offense to Southeastern Oklahoma State, which included holding the Savage Storm to negative three yards on the ground, and 11th-year head coach Bill Keopple notched his 63rd win as leader of the Muleriders to become the program’s all-time winningest coach following the 49-7 Homecoming win on Saturday afternoon from Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field.

Southern Arkansas (6-1, 6-1 GAC) has won four straight games and remains near the top of the Great American Conference standings. For Keopple, he moves to 11-0 in Homecoming games at SAU and it marks the 12th-consecutive victory on Homecoming for the program. The negative yards rushing for the Savage Storm marks the first time the SAU Defense has held an opponent to negative yards since October 31, 2015, when the unit held SOSU to -4 yards on the road in Durant.

Thirteen Muleriders recorded at least three stops in the win, while Tre Williams, Demetric Jennings and Antonio Washington led the group’s effort with five tackles each. Williams added a sack, Jennings produced a half sack, but JD Abrams registered two sacks and Bijan Mitchell followed with 1.5 in big performances as the Mulerider defense swarmed from start to finish in an absolutely dominant effort.

Up 42-0, sophomore safety Brock Floyd added to the scoring act with a 62-yard interception return with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. Floyd also recorded a tackle on a bad special teams snap on a SOSU punt attempt that put the Muleriders at the two yard line which set up their first score of the afternoon. The touchdown capped an impressive all-around performance by the Muleriders as the offense, led by junior quarterback Hayden Mallory, put up 468 yards of total offense. Mallory was again highly efficient as he finished 11-for-14 for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

On the receiving end of Mallory’s passes were redshirt seniors SirCharles Perkins and Jared Lancaster who each caught long touchdown passes of 63 and 54 yards, respectively. Dekendrick Bender hauled in three passes, two of which were touchdowns as he made a pair of impressive scoring grabs. OB Jones and Kor’Davion Washington each scored on the ground.

The Muleriders head to back across the Oklahoma state line for the final time in 2019 as an October 26 meeting with East Central awaits at 3 p.m. from Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada