Muleriders win thriller over Oklahoma Baptist

The Southern Arkansas Muleriders won a thriller in their home opener, taking down Oklahoma Baptist, 30-28, on a last-second field goal.

The Muleriders trailed by one, 28-27, with just four seconds to play, but Austin Wilkerson came through when his team needed him the most, nailing a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Hayden Mallory led the way on offense for Southern Arkansas. Mallory finished the night 22-33 for 350 yards and two TDs.

Of those 350 yards, 131 went to Jared Lancaster. The former Parkway Panther also hauled in a touchdown that tied the game at 14 in the second quarter.

Former Calvary Cavalier led the Muleriders with 80 yards on 12 carries, and found the endzone once in the win.

The Muleriders will return to action next Saturday against Harding University. Kickoff will be at 6:00 at Wilkins Stadium.