Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter

INDIANAPOLIS — The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is almost here!

Join Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic as they break down this year’s race and talk to driver Ed Carpenter in our “Countdown to Indy” digital special.

Carpenter is a three-time pole winner who qualified 16th for this year’s race.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was pushed back from its original May date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be in attendance at this year’s race. Organizers originally scaled the crowd down to 50% before cutting it down further to 25%. Ultimately, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, they decided to run the race without fans in the stands.

Despite that, the race is still packed with tradition. Marco Andretti won the pole after weekend qualifying.