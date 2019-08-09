Nashville looking for State Championship number seven in 2019

The Nashville Scrappers are coming off a 10-3 season that ended in the state quarterfinals.

It also included a win over eventual state champion Arkadelphia.

Fast forward to 2019 and the expectations are still sky high in Nashville.

The goal every year is to bring home some hardware from War Memorial Stadium,and that’s no different this season.

The skill positions on offense look to be a strength, but head coach Mike Volarvich says the teams great leadership and attitude are the things he’s most excited about.

Volarvich said, “I really like the way our locker room is right now. The leadership is in there, we have guys that show up and know what it takes to win and push each other, a lot of peer pressure in a good way. That’s one thing that’s going to make this team a little bit different than some of the teams of the past.”

Senior inside linebacker Davont’e Witherspoon said, “Most of them look at me as a leader because I try to push them every day. I don’t let nobody get down on themself or nothing like that. You practice how you play so how we practice carries over on Friday nights.”

The Scrappers open the season on Tuesday, August 27th against Watson Chapel at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.