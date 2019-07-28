NBA All-Star Khris Middleton hosts 4th basketball camp in Shreveport

Nichelle Middleton said, “I grew up here went to Southwood go Cowboys, you know, and Khristian spent, his name is Khristian, spent a lot of his time here.”

NBA All-Star Khris Middleton calls Shreveport his second home. Having spent many a summers in Keithville growing up. The forward is back hosting his 4th annual basketball camp over at Calvary high school.

Last season Middleton helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals who finished with the best record in the NBA. Not to mention he just signed a five year mega million dollar deal to stay in Milwaukee. Despite that success this is a humble, down to earth guy who wants to make an impact, and says coming back to the area means a lot.

Khris Middleton said, “That’s what it’s all about for me is giving back. I’ve been blessed with so many different opportunities able to meet so many different people. As a kid like I said I loved coming ot camp, had an opportunity to meet different type of players whether its NBA, overseas, football players whatever. When I walk in these gyms and when I host these basketball camps these kids get to be next to a professional athlete and that means the world to them. When I say this is a second home for me it really is, I spent a lot of time here around this city around different neighborhoods. When I think of Shreveport I instantly think of family.”