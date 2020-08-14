Michael Jordan game-worn shoes sell for a record of $615K

(CNN) – It’s a big score!

This pair of Nike’s worn by Michael Jordan was sold for a record-breaking $615,000 Thursday. The signed Nike ‘Air Jordan 1’ High shoes are now the most expensive sneakers ever sold at an auction.

Jordan wore the shoes in 1985 during an exhibition game played in Italy. Now what is interesting about these shoes is that the left one contains a shard of glass, which lodged there after Jordan dunked so hard it shattered the backboard.

Just three months ago, a pair of Nike Air Jordans broke the world record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction–fetching just over half a million dollars.

