Jrue Holiday reportedly traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 16: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans look on during the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center on January 16, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After weeks of trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Point Guard Jrue Holiday, the team reportedly trades him to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.

Besides the three future first-round picks going to New Orleans, there are also pick swaps included in the deal, per sources. All in all, this is shaping up to be a draft compensation package similar to New Orleans' deal for Anthony Davis with Lakers. https://t.co/HbnLxzUI96 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Pelicans are sending Holiday to the Bucks in return for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and 3 future first-round draft picks with the option to swap two of those picks in future drafts.

FULL TRADE DETAILS;



Milwaukee- Jrue Holiday



NOLA – Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, THREE 1st-Round Picks, TWO Future Pick Swaps



🍿 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2020

Holiday was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013.

In 61 games last season, Holiday averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

He was entering the final year of his 5-year, $126 million contract.