Pelicans fire Alvin Gentry as head coach

New Orleans Pelicans’ head coach Alvin Gentry watches an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Pelicans have fired Alvin Gentry.

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” said Griffin. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

The move was first reported by ESPN.

New Orleans has dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @_andrew_lopez and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2020

The Pelicans finished this season in 13th place in the Western Conference with a record of 30-42.

Gentry was hired by the Pelicans in 2015 after serving as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

“I want to thank Alvin for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons. He will always be a part of our Pelicans family, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve.”

Gentry had a 175-225 (.438) regular season record in five seasons with New Orleans, earning one playoff berth in 2018 and advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.