Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been chosen as one of the cover athletes for NBA 2K21.

It was announced in a tweet this morning that Williamson will be on the cover of the games released for the next generation systems – that’s the Playstation 5 and X-box series X.

He joins Damian Lillard, who will be featured on the games for current systems. Another cover athlete will be announced tomorrow.