NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released a medical update on star forward Zion Williamson Wednesday afternoon.

The team’s update is available below:

“Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.”

Zion Williamson has not played in a game since May 4th, 2021.

He has only taken the court for the New Orleans Pelicans 85 times and has missed the entire, 2021-22 season with the foot injury.