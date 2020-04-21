NBC 6 2020 Mock Draft

Team Player/School Remarks

1 Cincinnati Bengals





Joe Burrow QB LSU

Had record setting year to lead Tigers to the National Championship. Being from Southern Ohio this makes perfect sense.



2 Washington Redskins





Chase Young DE Ohio State

Redskins find their pass rusher for the next decade. Young is more athletic than the Bosa Brothers and should make an immediate impact.



3 Detroit Lions





Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State

Lions get the best shutdown corner in the draft. Okudah has the size, length at athleticism to be dominant at the next level.



4 New York Giants





Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa

The Giants have several holes, but get Daniel Jones some protection up front. Wirfs tested through the roof at the combine after a great career at Iowa.



5 Miami Dolphins





Justin Herbert QB Oregon

Suprise here!! Tua’s injury history could make him fall. Dolphins take their quarterback of the future in 6’6 238 lbs Justin Herbert. The four year starter tossed 32 TD’s and just 5 INT’s in 2019.



6 Los Angeles Chargers





Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama

The Chargers need to make a splash to sell some tickets and they desperately need a QB after letting Phillip Rivers go. Two birds, one stone. Without the injury history Tua would be in the conversation to be the first player taken.



7 Carolina Panthers





Isaiah Simmons LB/S Clemson

The Panthers get the most versatile player in the draft. Simmons is always around the football. Carolina gets a dynamic LB after Luke Kuechly announced his retirement.



8 Arizona Cardinals





Jedrick Wills OT Alabama

The Cardinals get their book-end Tackle to protect Kyler Murray. Wills played RT at Alabama to protect Tua’s blindside and would stay on the right side with D.J Humphreys manning the LT spot.



9 Jacksonville Jaguars





C.J. Henderson CB Florida

The Jags get their replacement for Jalen Ramsey. Henderson has elite man coverage skills. Very fluid player.



10 Cleveland Browns





Mekhi Becton OT Louisville

Browns get their LT to book-end the OL. After signing Jack Conklin to play RT Cleveland gets the massive (6’7 369 lbs) Becton to man the other side. Becton has elite athleticism and should fit well into the wide zone scheme in Cleveland.



11 New York Jets





Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama

Sam Darnold gets an elite weapon in Jeudy. Runs precise routes and is ready made for the NFL game. High Floor guy that should be the Jets WR1 right out of the gate.



12 Las Vegas Raiders





CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma

John Gruden ushers in the Las Vegas era with an explosive weapon for Derek Carr. Tyrel Williams led the team in receiving yards in 2019 with just 651 yards. They did bring in Nelson Agholor but still need that prototypical WR1 in the room.





13 San Francisco 49ers





Henry Ruggs WR Alabama

Kyle Shanahan gets Jimmy G another weapon. Emmanuel Sanders left in Free Agency opening a hole for the blazing fast Ruggs. The BAMA WR is a threat to take any slant to the house and will be a great compliment to George Kittle in the 49ers offense.





14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Andrew Thomas OT Georgia

The Buccaneers have weapons all over the field but get some protection for Tom Brady’s blindeside. Bucs could also go RB but several talented guys will be available in the 2nd round. With the extra OL help Tampa could be a darkhorse Super Bowl contender.





15 Denver Broncos





Justin Jefferson WR LSU

Justin Jefferson is a precise route runner with great ball skills and is fast enough to take the top off of a defense (4.43 40 at the combine). Denver gets a great weapon for Drew Lock in what could be a prove it year





16 Atlanta Falcons





K’Lavon Chaisson DE LSU

The Falcons ranked 22nd against the pass in 2019. The best way to slow down the passing game? Get after the QB. Chaisson does that as well as anyone in this draft. He displays outstanding burst and bend around pass blockers. Has the potential to be elite at the next level.





17 Dallas Cowboys





Jeff Gladney CB TCU

The East Texan (New Boston) is a little undersized but makes up for that with his agressive play. He has great feet and gets his hands on the ball often. The Cowboys need help on the defensive line and in the secondary. This fills one of those needs.



18 Miami Dolphins





Austin Jackson OT USC

Jackson had a slow start to his final season at USC (After donating Bone Marrow to save his sister’s life) but came on strong late in the season. He Displays elite athleticism and has great feet. The Dolphins get some protection for their new QB.





19 Las Vegas Raiders





Kristian Fulton CB LSU

Fulton is a press coverage corner with above average speed (4.46), good size (6’0), and is quick to the point of attack. The Raiders finished 25th in pass defense so Fulton should certainly help with that.





20 Jacksonville Jaguars





Derrick Brown IDL Auburn

The Jags steal a top 10 talent in the 2nd half of the first round. Brown is a dominant run stuffer and can also get after the QB.



21 Philadelphia Eagles





Denzel Mims WR Baylor

Mims may have rose further than any other player AFTER the season ended. The east Texan (Daingerfield) put up solid numbers at Baylor, but really showed out at the Senior Bowl and the Combine. He has the size (6’3 207 lbs) and speed (4.38) to be an elite receiver in the NFL.





22 Minnesota Vikings





Trevon Diggs CB Alabama

The Vikings had a need at CB after parting ways with Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes. Diggs could be the answer although this could be tough as the Vikings just traded his older brother to the Bills.



23 New England Patriots





Jordan Love QB Utah State

Did you really think the Patriots were going to roll with Jarrett Stidham at QB. Love will come in to compete for the starting spot right away. He has a strong arm and is athletic enough to make some plays with his feet.



24 New Orleans Saints





A.J. Terrell CB Clemson

The Saints need a strong CB opposite of Marshon Lattimore. Terrell is long, fluid and enough speed to be a great CB2 in the NFL. Just call the National Championship game against LSU a bad matchup.



25 Minnesota Vikings





Tee Higgins WR Clemson

Tee Higgins is the perfect replacement for Stephon Diggs. At 6’4 216 lbs Higgins is great at high pointing the ball and will be a great red-zone threat.



26 Miami Dolphins





D’Andre Swift RB Georgia

The Dolphins use their 3rd pick of the 1st round on the RB1 in this draft. Swift is a 3-down back with great patience and power. He also shines catching the ball out of the backfield.



27 Seattle Seahawks





A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa

Seattle may need a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney who is still unsigned. Epenesa is an edge with heavy hands and has a good blend of power and speed to be an above average pass rusher very early in his career.



28 Baltimore Ravens





Patrick Queen LB LSU

It seems like Baltimore always has great linebacker play. The rich get richer here drafting one of the best LB’s in the class. Queen is a little undersized but is excellent in coverage.



29 Tennessee Titans





Javon Kinlaw IDL South Carolina

The Titans have a need at DT and Kinlaw is a perfect fit, especially this late in the first round. He played his best against his toughest competition.



30 Green Bay Packers





Josh Jones OT Houston

The Packers find a replacement for the loss of Bryan Bulaga at OT. Jones is light on his feet and improved each season as a four year starter for the Cougars.



31 San Francisco 49ers





Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma

After drafting a receiver with their first 1st round pick the 49ers go with the best player available here. Murray is a tackling machine that makes plays sideline to sideline.

