NBC 6 2020 Mock Draft

TeamPlayer/SchoolRemarks
1Cincinnati Bengals


Joe Burrow QB LSU
Had record setting year to lead Tigers to the National Championship. Being from Southern Ohio this makes perfect sense.
2Washington Redskins


Chase Young DE Ohio State
Redskins find their pass rusher for the next decade. Young is more athletic than the Bosa Brothers and should make an immediate impact.
3Detroit Lions


Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State
Lions get the best shutdown corner in the draft. Okudah has the size, length at athleticism to be dominant at the next level.
4New York Giants


Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa
The Giants have several holes, but get Daniel Jones some protection up front. Wirfs tested through the roof at the combine after a great career at Iowa.
5Miami Dolphins


Justin Herbert QB Oregon
Suprise here!! Tua’s injury history could make him fall. Dolphins take their quarterback of the future in 6’6 238 lbs Justin Herbert. The four year starter tossed 32 TD’s and just 5 INT’s in 2019.
6Los Angeles Chargers


Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama
The Chargers need to make a splash to sell some tickets and they desperately need a QB after letting Phillip Rivers go. Two birds, one stone. Without the injury history Tua would be in the conversation to be the first player taken.
7Carolina Panthers


Isaiah Simmons LB/S Clemson
The Panthers get the most versatile player in the draft. Simmons is always around the football. Carolina gets a dynamic LB after Luke Kuechly announced his retirement.
8Arizona Cardinals


Jedrick Wills OT Alabama
The Cardinals get their book-end Tackle to protect Kyler Murray. Wills played RT at Alabama to protect Tua’s blindside and would stay on the right side with D.J Humphreys manning the LT spot.
9Jacksonville Jaguars


C.J. Henderson CB Florida
The Jags get their replacement for Jalen Ramsey. Henderson has elite man coverage skills. Very fluid player.
10Cleveland Browns


Mekhi Becton OT Louisville
Browns get their LT to book-end the OL. After signing Jack Conklin to play RT Cleveland gets the massive (6’7 369 lbs) Becton to man the other side. Becton has elite athleticism and should fit well into the wide zone scheme in Cleveland.
11New York Jets


Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama
Sam Darnold gets an elite weapon in Jeudy. Runs precise routes and is ready made for the NFL game. High Floor guy that should be the Jets WR1 right out of the gate.
12Las Vegas Raiders


CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma
John Gruden ushers in the Las Vegas era with an explosive weapon for Derek Carr. Tyrel Williams led the team in receiving yards in 2019 with just 651 yards. They did bring in Nelson Agholor but still need that prototypical WR1 in the room.

13San Francisco 49ers


Henry Ruggs WR Alabama
Kyle Shanahan gets Jimmy G another weapon. Emmanuel Sanders left in Free Agency opening a hole for the blazing fast Ruggs. The BAMA WR is a threat to take any slant to the house and will be a great compliment to George Kittle in the 49ers offense.

14Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Andrew Thomas OT Georgia
The Buccaneers have weapons all over the field but get some protection for Tom Brady’s blindeside. Bucs could also go RB but several talented guys will be available in the 2nd round. With the extra OL help Tampa could be a darkhorse Super Bowl contender.

15Denver Broncos


Justin Jefferson WR LSU
Justin Jefferson is a precise route runner with great ball skills and is fast enough to take the top off of a defense (4.43 40 at the combine). Denver gets a great weapon for Drew Lock in what could be a prove it year

16Atlanta Falcons


K’Lavon Chaisson DE LSU
The Falcons ranked 22nd against the pass in 2019. The best way to slow down the passing game? Get after the QB. Chaisson does that as well as anyone in this draft. He displays outstanding burst and bend around pass blockers. Has the potential to be elite at the next level.

17Dallas Cowboys


Jeff Gladney CB TCU
The East Texan (New Boston) is a little undersized but makes up for that with his agressive play. He has great feet and gets his hands on the ball often. The Cowboys need help on the defensive line and in the secondary. This fills one of those needs.
18Miami Dolphins


Austin Jackson OT USC
Jackson had a slow start to his final season at USC (After donating Bone Marrow to save his sister’s life) but came on strong late in the season. He Displays elite athleticism and has great feet. The Dolphins get some protection for their new QB.

19Las Vegas Raiders


Kristian Fulton CB LSU
Fulton is a press coverage corner with above average speed (4.46), good size (6’0), and is quick to the point of attack. The Raiders finished 25th in pass defense so Fulton should certainly help with that.

20Jacksonville Jaguars


Derrick Brown IDL Auburn
The Jags steal a top 10 talent in the 2nd half of the first round. Brown is a dominant run stuffer and can also get after the QB.
21Philadelphia Eagles


Denzel Mims WR Baylor
Mims may have rose further than any other player AFTER the season ended. The east Texan (Daingerfield) put up solid numbers at Baylor, but really showed out at the Senior Bowl and the Combine. He has the size (6’3 207 lbs) and speed (4.38) to be an elite receiver in the NFL.

22Minnesota Vikings


Trevon Diggs CB Alabama
The Vikings had a need at CB after parting ways with Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes. Diggs could be the answer although this could be tough as the Vikings just traded his older brother to the Bills.
23New England Patriots


Jordan Love QB Utah State
Did you really think the Patriots were going to roll with Jarrett Stidham at QB. Love will come in to compete for the starting spot right away. He has a strong arm and is athletic enough to make some plays with his feet.
24New Orleans Saints


A.J. Terrell CB Clemson
The Saints need a strong CB opposite of Marshon Lattimore. Terrell is long, fluid and enough speed to be a great CB2 in the NFL. Just call the National Championship game against LSU a bad matchup.
25Minnesota Vikings


Tee Higgins WR Clemson
Tee Higgins is the perfect replacement for Stephon Diggs. At 6’4 216 lbs Higgins is great at high pointing the ball and will be a great red-zone threat.
26Miami Dolphins


D’Andre Swift RB Georgia
The Dolphins use their 3rd pick of the 1st round on the RB1 in this draft. Swift is a 3-down back with great patience and power. He also shines catching the ball out of the backfield.
27Seattle Seahawks


A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa
Seattle may need a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney who is still unsigned. Epenesa is an edge with heavy hands and has a good blend of power and speed to be an above average pass rusher very early in his career.
28Baltimore Ravens


Patrick Queen LB LSU
It seems like Baltimore always has great linebacker play. The rich get richer here drafting one of the best LB’s in the class. Queen is a little undersized but is excellent in coverage.
29Tennessee Titans


Javon Kinlaw IDL South Carolina
The Titans have a need at DT and Kinlaw is a perfect fit, especially this late in the first round. He played his best against his toughest competition.
30Green Bay Packers


Josh Jones OT Houston
The Packers find a replacement for the loss of Bryan Bulaga at OT. Jones is light on his feet and improved each season as a four year starter for the Cougars.
31San Francisco 49ers


Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma
After drafting a receiver with their first 1st round pick the 49ers go with the best player available here. Murray is a tackling machine that makes plays sideline to sideline.
32Kansas City Chiefs


J.K Dobbins RB Ohio State
The Super Bowl Champs haven’t had a dynamic RB since showing Kareem Hunt the door in 2018. Dobbins is an every down back that runs with power and speed. In 2019 he broke Eddie George’s single season rushing record at Ohio State.

