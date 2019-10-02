NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 5

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
NBC 6 TOP
25
POLL
SCHOOLRECORDNEXT OPPONENT
1Carthage Bulldogs4-0at #2 Pleasant
Grove
2Pleasant Grove Hawks5-0vs #1 Carthage
3Haughton Buccaneers4-0vs #12 Benton
4Northwood Falcons4-0vs Wossman
5Calvary Cavaliers4-0at Ringgold
6Captain Shreve Gators3-1vs #9 Parkway
7Nashville Scrappers4-0vs Fountain
Lake
8Jefferson Bulldogs5-0at #24 Hughes
Springs
9Parkway Panthers3-1at #6 Captain
Shreve
10Arkansas High
Razorbacks		2-1at Camden
Fairview
11Loyola Flyers4-0vs Huntington
12Benton Tigers3-1at #3 Haughton
13Minden Crimson Tide3-1vs BTW
14Texas High Tigers3-2vs McKinney
North
15Airline Vikings3-1at Southwood
16Atlanta Rabbits3-2at New Boston
17North Desoto Griffins2-2at #19 North
Webster
18Bossier Bearkats4-0at
Montgomery
19North Webster Knights2-2vs #17 North
Desoto
20DeKalb Bears5-0vs Waskom
10/11
21Paul Pewitt5-0at New Diana
10/11
22Prescott Curley Wolves1-2vs Bismark
23C.E. Byrd Yellowjackets0-4vs
Natchitoches
Central
24Hughes Springs Mustangs4-1vs #8 Jefferson
25Evangel Eagles1-3vs Lafayette
Christian
Others Receiving Votes:ManyHaynesville
WoodlawnLogansport
Green
Oaks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss