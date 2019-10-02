NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 5

|NBC 6 TOP
25
POLL
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NEXT OPPONENT
|1
|Carthage Bulldogs
|4-0
|at #2 Pleasant
Grove
|2
|Pleasant Grove Hawks
|5-0
|vs #1 Carthage
|3
|Haughton Buccaneers
|4-0
|vs #12 Benton
|4
|Northwood Falcons
|4-0
|vs Wossman
|5
|Calvary Cavaliers
|4-0
|at Ringgold
|6
|Captain Shreve Gators
|3-1
|vs #9 Parkway
|7
|Nashville Scrappers
|4-0
|vs Fountain
Lake
|8
|Jefferson Bulldogs
|5-0
|at #24 Hughes
Springs
|9
|Parkway Panthers
|3-1
|at #6 Captain
Shreve
|10
|Arkansas High
Razorbacks
|2-1
|at Camden
Fairview
|11
|Loyola Flyers
|4-0
|vs Huntington
|12
|Benton Tigers
|3-1
|at #3 Haughton
|13
|Minden Crimson Tide
|3-1
|vs BTW
|14
|Texas High Tigers
|3-2
|vs McKinney
North
|15
|Airline Vikings
|3-1
|at Southwood
|16
|Atlanta Rabbits
|3-2
|at New Boston
|17
|North Desoto Griffins
|2-2
|at #19 North
Webster
|18
|Bossier Bearkats
|4-0
|at
Montgomery
|19
|North Webster Knights
|2-2
|vs #17 North
Desoto
|20
|DeKalb Bears
|5-0
|vs Waskom
10/11
|21
|Paul Pewitt
|5-0
|at New Diana
10/11
|22
|Prescott Curley Wolves
|1-2
|vs Bismark
|23
|C.E. Byrd Yellowjackets
|0-4
|vs
Natchitoches
Central
|24
|Hughes Springs Mustangs
|4-1
|vs #8 Jefferson
|25
|Evangel Eagles
|1-3
|vs Lafayette
Christian
|Others Receiving Votes:
|Many
|Haynesville
|Woodlawn
|Logansport
|Green
Oaks