NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 6

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHOOLRECORDNEXT OPPONENT
1Carthage Bulldogs5-0at Van
2Haughton Buccaneers5-0at #10 Airline
3Pleasant Grove Hawks5-1at Pittsburg
4Calvary Cavaliers5-0vs Magnolia Charter
5Captain Shreve Gators4-1vs Benton
6Nashville Scrappers5-0at Robinson
7Northwood Falcons4-1at BTW
8Arkansas High
Razorbacks		3-1vs Lakeside
9Minden Crimson Tide4-1vs #12 North Desoto
10 Airline Vikings4-1vs #2 Haughton
11Atlanta Rabbits4-2vs #13 Hughes Springs
12North Desoto Griffins3-2at #9 Minden
13Hughes Springs
Mustangs		5-1at #11 Atlanta
14Jefferson Bulldogs5-1vs Mount Vernon
15Parkway Panthers3-2vs #23 Byrd
16Bossier Bearkats5-0at North Webster
17DeKalb Bears5-0vs Waskom
18Paul Pewitt5-0at New Diana
19Prescott Curley Wolves2-2at Smackover
20Loyola Flyers4-1at Green Oaks
21Benton Tigers3-2at #5 Captain Shreve
22Texas High Tigers3-3at Mesquite Poteet
23C.E. Byrd Yellowjackets1-4at #15 Parkway
24Marshall Mavericks2-3vs Mt. Pleasant
25Huntington Raiders3-2at Bastrop
Others Receiving Votes:ManyHaynesville
MansfieldLogansport
North WebsterPittsburg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss