NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 6

|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NEXT OPPONENT
|1
|Carthage Bulldogs
|5-0
|at Van
|2
|Haughton Buccaneers
|5-0
|at #10 Airline
|3
|Pleasant Grove Hawks
|5-1
|at Pittsburg
|4
|Calvary Cavaliers
|5-0
|vs Magnolia Charter
|5
|Captain Shreve Gators
|4-1
|vs Benton
|6
|Nashville Scrappers
|5-0
|at Robinson
|7
|Northwood Falcons
|4-1
|at BTW
|8
|Arkansas High
Razorbacks
|3-1
|vs Lakeside
|9
|Minden Crimson Tide
|4-1
|vs #12 North Desoto
|10
|Airline Vikings
|4-1
|vs #2 Haughton
|11
|Atlanta Rabbits
|4-2
|vs #13 Hughes Springs
|12
|North Desoto Griffins
|3-2
|at #9 Minden
|13
|Hughes Springs
Mustangs
|5-1
|at #11 Atlanta
|14
|Jefferson Bulldogs
|5-1
|vs Mount Vernon
|15
|Parkway Panthers
|3-2
|vs #23 Byrd
|16
|Bossier Bearkats
|5-0
|at North Webster
|17
|DeKalb Bears
|5-0
|vs Waskom
|18
|Paul Pewitt
|5-0
|at New Diana
|19
|Prescott Curley Wolves
|2-2
|at Smackover
|20
|Loyola Flyers
|4-1
|at Green Oaks
|21
|Benton Tigers
|3-2
|at #5 Captain Shreve
|22
|Texas High Tigers
|3-3
|at Mesquite Poteet
|23
|C.E. Byrd Yellowjackets
|1-4
|at #15 Parkway
|24
|Marshall Mavericks
|2-3
|vs Mt. Pleasant
|25
|Huntington Raiders
|3-2
|at Bastrop
|Others Receiving Votes:
|Many
|Haynesville
|Mansfield
|Logansport
|North Webster
|Pittsburg