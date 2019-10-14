Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 7

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHOOLRECORDNEXT OPPONENT
1Carthage Bulldogs6-0vs Chapel Hill
2Calvary Cavaliers6-0vs Homer 10/17
3Pleasant Grove Hawks6-1vs Gilmer
4Captain Shreve Gators5-1vs Natchitoches
Central 10/17
5Northwood Falcons5-1vs #25 Evangel
6Airline Vikings5-1at #12 Parkway
7Haughton Buccaneers5-1vs Southwood
8Minden Crimson Tide5-1vs Neville
9Nashville Scrappers5-1vs Ashdown
10Hughes Springs Mustangs6-1vs #20 Hooks
11Jefferson Bulldogs6-1at #16 Atlanta 10/25
12Parkway Panthers4-2vs #6 Airline
13Arkansas High Razorbacks3-2at McClellan
14Paul Pewitt6-0vs #22 DeKalb
15Prescott Curley Wolves3-2at Genoa Central
16Atlanta Rabbits4-3at Mt. Vernon
17North Desoto Griffins3-3vs BTW
18Loyola Flyers5-1vs #21 Bossier
19Marshall Mavericks3-3at Jacksonville
20Hooks Hornets5-1at #10 Hughes Springs
21Bossier Bearkats5-1at #18 Loyola
22DeKalb Bears5-1at #14 Paul Pewitt
23Many Tigers3-3vs Avoyelles
24Benton Tigers3-3at Byrd
25Evangel Eagles2-4at #5 Northwood
Others Receiving Votes:ByrdHaynesville
MansfieldNorth Webster
Texas High

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss