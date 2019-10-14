NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 7

|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NEXT OPPONENT
|1
|Carthage Bulldogs
|6-0
|vs Chapel Hill
|2
|Calvary Cavaliers
|6-0
|vs Homer 10/17
|3
|Pleasant Grove Hawks
|6-1
|vs Gilmer
|4
|Captain Shreve Gators
|5-1
|vs Natchitoches
Central 10/17
|5
|Northwood Falcons
|5-1
|vs #25 Evangel
|6
|Airline Vikings
|5-1
|at #12 Parkway
|7
|Haughton Buccaneers
|5-1
|vs Southwood
|8
|Minden Crimson Tide
|5-1
|vs Neville
|9
|Nashville Scrappers
|5-1
|vs Ashdown
|10
|Hughes Springs Mustangs
|6-1
|vs #20 Hooks
|11
|Jefferson Bulldogs
|6-1
|at #16 Atlanta 10/25
|12
|Parkway Panthers
|4-2
|vs #6 Airline
|13
|Arkansas High Razorbacks
|3-2
|at McClellan
|14
|Paul Pewitt
|6-0
|vs #22 DeKalb
|15
|Prescott Curley Wolves
|3-2
|at Genoa Central
|16
|Atlanta Rabbits
|4-3
|at Mt. Vernon
|17
|North Desoto Griffins
|3-3
|vs BTW
|18
|Loyola Flyers
|5-1
|vs #21 Bossier
|19
|Marshall Mavericks
|3-3
|at Jacksonville
|20
|Hooks Hornets
|5-1
|at #10 Hughes Springs
|21
|Bossier Bearkats
|5-1
|at #18 Loyola
|22
|DeKalb Bears
|5-1
|at #14 Paul Pewitt
|23
|Many Tigers
|3-3
|vs Avoyelles
|24
|Benton Tigers
|3-3
|at Byrd
|25
|Evangel Eagles
|2-4
|at #5 Northwood
|Others Receiving Votes:
|Byrd
|Haynesville
|Mansfield
|North Webster
|Texas High