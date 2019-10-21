NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 8

SCHOOLRECORDNEXT OPPONENT
1Carthage Bulldogs7-0at Palestine
2Calvary Cavaliers7-0vs Plain Dealing
3Pleasant Grove Hawks7-1at Liberty Eylau
4Captain Shreve Gators6-1vs #6 Haughton
5Airline Vikings6-1vs #25 Byrd
6Haughton Buccaneers6-1at #4 Captain Shreve
7Evangel Eagles3-4vs North Desoto
8Nashville Scrappers6-1vs Harmony Grove
9Northwood Falcons5-2at Woodlawn
10Jefferson Bulldogs6-1at #20 Atlanta
11Arkansas High
Razorbacks		4-2at Hot Springs
12Paul Pewitt7-0at Elysian Fields
13Prescott Curley Wolves4-2vs Horatio
14Hooks Hornets6-1vs Mt Vernon
15Minden Crimson Tide5-2at Bastrop
16Marshall Mavericks4-3vs Nocogdoches
17Loyola Flyers6-1vs North Webster
18Hughes Springs Mustangs6-2at Redwater
19Parkway Panthers4-3at Natchitoches Central
20Atlanta Rabbits4-4vs #10 Jefferson
21Many Tigers4-3at Winnfield
22North Webster4-3at #17 Loyola
23Bossier Bearkats5-2vs Mansfield
24DeKalb Bears5-2vs New Diana
25Byrd Yellowjackets2-5at #5 Airline
Others Receiving Votes:BentonHaynesville
North DesotoNatchitoches Central
LogansportGreen Oaks

