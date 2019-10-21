NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 8

|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NEXT OPPONENT
|1
|Carthage Bulldogs
|7-0
|at Palestine
|2
|Calvary Cavaliers
|7-0
|vs Plain Dealing
|3
|Pleasant Grove Hawks
|7-1
|at Liberty Eylau
|4
|Captain Shreve Gators
|6-1
|vs #6 Haughton
|5
|Airline Vikings
|6-1
|vs #25 Byrd
|6
|Haughton Buccaneers
|6-1
|at #4 Captain Shreve
|7
|Evangel Eagles
|3-4
|vs North Desoto
|8
|Nashville Scrappers
|6-1
|vs Harmony Grove
|9
|Northwood Falcons
|5-2
|at Woodlawn
|10
|Jefferson Bulldogs
|6-1
|at #20 Atlanta
|11
|Arkansas High
Razorbacks
|4-2
|at Hot Springs
|12
|Paul Pewitt
|7-0
|at Elysian Fields
|13
|Prescott Curley Wolves
|4-2
|vs Horatio
|14
|Hooks Hornets
|6-1
|vs Mt Vernon
|15
|Minden Crimson Tide
|5-2
|at Bastrop
|16
|Marshall Mavericks
|4-3
|vs Nocogdoches
|17
|Loyola Flyers
|6-1
|vs North Webster
|18
|Hughes Springs Mustangs
|6-2
|at Redwater
|19
|Parkway Panthers
|4-3
|at Natchitoches Central
|20
|Atlanta Rabbits
|4-4
|vs #10 Jefferson
|21
|Many Tigers
|4-3
|at Winnfield
|22
|North Webster
|4-3
|at #17 Loyola
|23
|Bossier Bearkats
|5-2
|vs Mansfield
|24
|DeKalb Bears
|5-2
|vs New Diana
|25
|Byrd Yellowjackets
|2-5
|at #5 Airline
|Others Receiving Votes:
|Benton
|Haynesville
|North Desoto
|Natchitoches Central
|Logansport
|Green Oaks