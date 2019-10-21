NBC 6 Top 25 Poll Week 8

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez turned a day off for torrential rain into an advantage in the final round of the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Jimenez repeatedly hit the ball close to the pins on greens softened by Sunday rain and tied the course record with a 9-under 63 on Monday to win the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions' three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs by two shots over second-round co-leader Tommy Tolles.