2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl date set

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The date is set for the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

The game will be played on Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 p.m. and televised on ESPN.

The 44th-edition of Independence Bowl will be a matchup of teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Game time for the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl will be at a later time than the 2017 and 2018 editions of the game, which kicked off at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl will go on sale at a later date. Individual tickets start at $30 for end zone seats and $45 for sideline bench seats. Discounted group ticket packages are also available.



