By: Eric Jones (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech rolls in game two 11-6 over Florida Atlantic Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

LA Tech (33-16, 15-8 C-USA) take game two to set up a rubber match against Florida Atlantic (29-18, 14-9 C-USA) as the Bulldogs score in every inning but one and Ryan Jennings tosses six masterful innings.

Steele Netterville grabs himself another multi-hit day going 2-for-5 at the plate homering in the eighth, and becoming the new doubles king driving a pitch down the left field line for his 59th career double.

The Owls jumped out in front in the first inning as Gabriel Rincones Jr. blasted a solo shot to right field to take an early 1-0 lead in the first.

The Bulldogs responded with two in the bottom half and never looked back when Cole McConnell sent his eighth home run over the right center field wall to take a 2-1 lead after one.

Jackson Lancaster found himself back in the lineup as the designated hitter and added on to the lead as he blasted a two-run homer out to right field. This is Lancaster’s second home run of the season as he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.

LA Tech scored three more in the fourth inning when Taylor Young jumped on a pitch driving a two-run double down the left field line and two batters later, Netterville matched Young with a double to bring him around and take the all-time doubles crown.

In the bottom of the sixth, McConnell ripped a ball down the right field line scoring Young and adding to his impressive day at the plate. McConnell went 3-for-5 today with a home run, two doubles and three RBI.

Jennings got the nod for the Bulldogs in this one and pitched a strong six innings allowing just one earned run on four hits and striking out four. The senior right-hander improves to 4-1 after earning the win Saturday afternoon.

NOTABLES

Netterville goes 2-for-5 with two RBI; breaks the program’s doubles record (59)

McConnell notches his 63 rd RBI; sits nine RBI of the single season record

RBI; sits nine RBI of the single season record Philip Matulia goes 2-for-4 with two singles and two runs scored

Logan McLeod goes 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored

The Bulldogs turn four double plays

The Bulldogs scored in every inning but the fifth

Jennings improves to 4-1 on the year

UP NEXT

LA Tech and Florida Atlantic meet for the rubber game Sunday at 10:30 a.m.