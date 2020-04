LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss scores a touchdown past Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The NFL Draft’s third and final day starts at 11 a.m. CST, and many LSU players are still available for rounds 4-7.

Between the first three rounds, 10 Tigers were drafted which set a school record for most LSU players chosen in a single draft: Joe Burrow, K’Lavon Chaisson, Patrick Queen, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Grant Delpit, Kristian Fulton, Damien Lewis, Lloyd Cushenberry and Jacob Philips.

Check below during rounds 4-7 for the latest LSU players to get drafted to NFL teams.