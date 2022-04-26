DALLAS, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Dallas Cowboys have had a strange offseason. They traded their number one wide-receiver, Amari Cooper, to the Cleveland Browns. They released versatile offensive linemen La’el Collins. The team also botched the re-signing of defensive end Randy Gregory. Heading into Thursday’s NFL Draft, the team has a number of needs to address and plenty of picks to fill the holes. Here’s a look at the Cowboys picks.

Round Pick 1 24 2 56 3 88 4 129 5 155 (from CLE) 5 167 5 176 (Compensatory) 5 178 (Compensatory) 6 193 (from CLE)

Below is a look at how my Cowboys Mock Draft played out, with player breakdowns below. I used nflmockdraftdatabase.com for this mock draft.

Round Pick Player Position School 1 24 Zion Johnson IOL Boston College 2 56 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma 3 88 Chad Muma ILB Wyoming 4 129 Alex Wright Edge UAB 5 155 Bo Melton WR Rutgers 5 167 Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 5 176 Damarri Mathis CB Pitt 5 178 Tyler Allgeier RB BYU 6 193 Cade York K LSU

Round 1, Pick 24: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

The Cowboys love versatile offensive linemen. La’el Collins played all along the Dallas line through his tenure. Johnson has the experience at both guard and tackle to do the same, shining at Boston College at both left tackle and left guard (the team’s biggest position of need). Johnson’s impeccable footwork and agility will be on full display in Cowboys’ ground game, as well. Johnson would be a day one, plug and play starter at left guard for the Cowboys. Hopefully, he’ll still be around at pick 24.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Zion Johnson #OL22 of Boston College runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Round 2, Pick 56: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

The Cowboys have tried to cement the middle of their defensive line for a few years. 2020 second round pick Neville Gallimore was the team’s latest attempt. Gallimore has tallied only seven tackles and six quarterback hits in his time in Dallas. The addition of Winfrey would give the Cowboys exactly what they’re looking for: a game-wrecking three technique. Winfrey has an elite ability to time snap counts and get in the backfield (11 tackles for loss) with a variety of pass-rushing moves that make him dangerous (5 sacks). Winfrey would push Gallimore for his starting position this fall.

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 12: Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) attempts to get past Missouri State lineman Derek Kohler (72) to get to quarterback Jake Van Dyne (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on September 12, 2020, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sue Ogrocki-Pool/Getty Images)

Round 3, Pick 88: Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming

Last year’s first round pick of Micah Parsons might go down as one of the best in NFL history. Parson’s set the league on fire, playing multiple positions for the Cowboys and cementing himself as one of the league’s premier defenders while taking home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. While Parsons lined up in the box for the majority of his snaps (54.4%, according to Pro Football Focus), with Randy Gregory gone, the team may need him coming off the edge more in 2022. Enter Chad Muma. Muma does it all exceptionally: rushes the passer, run defense, and cover the pass. Muma’s ability to diagnose a play and react makes him one of the best in the class. He shined as a defensive back in high school and that pass coverage prowess carried over to his switch to linebacker. With Parsons potentially playing more along the defensive line this year, Muma has a chance to carve out a role with Leighton Vander Esch returning on a one year deal and Jabril Cox coming off a torn ACL.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 27: Linebacker Chad Muma #48 of the Wyoming Cowboys sacks quarterback Max Gilliam #6 of the UNLV Rebels in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Round 4, Pick 129: Alex Wright, Edge, UAB

Wright is one of the most intriguing prospects in this years draft. He’s got everything you want in an edge defender: elite size (6’5, 274 lbs., 34 inch arms) and dominant stats (highest pass-rush win rate in college football last year at close to 20%). Playing in C-USA has some concerned, but in a class devoid of much edge depth, Wright has the potential to hear his name called even earlier due to pure need. With Randy Gregory gone, the UAB product will push Dante Fowler Jr. for snaps across from Randy Gregory. Wright has one of the highest ceilings in the draft, and Dallas snatching this gem in the fourth round would only bode well for the future.

Alex Wright, beating an offensive lineman to rush the quarterback, against Liberty.

Round 5, Pick 155: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Cedrick Wilson was one of the more undervalued Cowboys the last two seasons. In 2021, with Michael Gallup sidelined and Amari Cooper battling injury, Wilson finally had his moment. Tallying 45 receptions for over 600 yards and 6 touchdowns, Dallas will now try to fill the void Wilson leaves in the draft. Enter Bo Melton. Melton never had a spectacular season at Rutgers, but has tallied 600 plus receiving yards the last two seasons. The 2021 Offensive MVP for Rutgers amassed 823 all-purpose yards for the Scarlet Knights in 2021, and could evolve as a gadget player for Dallas. He may not be Deebo Samuel, but Melton has proven his versatility in college, with a career-high 217 all-purpose yards against Maryland: 48 receiving yards, 36 rushing, 108 on kickoffs, and 7 on punts. Melton would be a pick for depth with the upside to become even more in Cowboys’ offense. It’s also only fitting the ‘boys use the pick they received from Cleveland for Amari Cooper to draft another receiver.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 20: Bo Melton #18 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights catches a pass as Keaton Ellis #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions defends during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Round 5, Pick 167: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

What better way to fill a void left by Jason Witten three years ago then to pick up Jake Ferguson in the fifth round? Ferguson isn’t an elite route runner. He does most of his dirty work over the middle of the field. He’s never averaged more than 12.7 yards per catch. Ferguson more than holds his own on the line of scrimmage as a blocker, though. And while he fits the mold of what tight-ends were ten plus years ago, that doesn’t mean Ferguson won’t be able to develop into a solid pro. With underrated athleticism and the ability to rack up yards after catch, it’s possible Ferguson could find a spot right behind Dalton Schultz on the Cowboys depth chart with the departure of Blake Jarwin.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Tight end Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers avoids a tackle against defensive back Timarcus Davis #7 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Round 5, Pick 176: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pitt

I was shocked Mathis was still available at this point in my mock draft. Mathis is an elite athlete, running a 4.39 at the NFL combine to go along with a 133″ broad jump at his pro-day. And while being slightly undersized at 5’11, he’s got a mean first jab and is excellent at jamming receivers at the line. His physicality goes beyond just the pass game, as he’s a capable run defender who may need to work on adding muscle to increase his tackling ability in the open field. Mathis would be a solid addition based on his upside and athleticism alone.

SYRACUSE, NY – OCTOBER 18: Trishton Jackson #86 of the Syracuse Orange pulls in a first down reception during the fourth quarter against Damarri Mathis #21 of the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome on October 18, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Pittsburgh defeats Syracuse 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Round 5, Pick 178: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

I know running back isn’t exactly a position of need for the Cowboys, but with Allgeier still available this late in the fifth, I couldn’t pass him up. Getting a chance to see Allgeier up close in the 2021 Independence Bowl, I was impressed by the his lower body strength and ability to finish runs. Allgeier simply doesn’t move backwards. He’s also responsible for my favorite play of the 2021 season, where he tracked down an Arizona State defender after an interception, forcing a fumble and getting the ball back for the Cougars. Allgeier was tied for first in the nation in rushing touchdowns in 2021 with 23, and the former walk-on is projected through some outlets as high as a third round pick. Allgeier’s 4.6 40 yard dash might have turned some teams away, but Allgeier is a gamer. The BYU standout would easily become Dallas’s number three running back, pushing Tony Pollard for snaps on third down.

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 18: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the BYU Cougars runs the ball during the first half of a game against the UAB Blazers at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Round 6, Pick 193: Cade York, K, LSU

Cade York is the best kicker in this class and the Cowboys struggled to find consistency at the position in 2021, with Greg Zeurline missing five extra points last year, the most among NFC kickers whose teams made the playoffs. The Cowboys released Zeurline in March, paving the way for a young kicker like Cade York. York hit all his extra point attempts last season and owns the record for longest field goal in LSU history, a 57 yard game winner over Florida in 2020. York fills an immediate need for Dallas and would provide stability at the kicker position the Cowboys did not have last season.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Cade York #36 of the LSU Tigers celebrates making a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

THE END

Congratulations. You made it to the end of this ridiculous practice. Hopefully you had a good time. Check out my twitter for more if you enjoyed this at https://twitter.com/wesboonetv. I have no idea who exactly will be taken, but this has been fun. Same time, same place, next year?