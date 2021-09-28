Billboard: Patriots fan vents anger at Belichick letting Tom Brady slip away

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) – On the cusp of a Sunday night NFL matchup between the New England Patriots (1-2) and the (2-1) World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, one Boston fan is letting the world know just who he blames for Quarterback Tom Brady playing for the other side.

“Jake in Boston” spent $1,500 for a billboard on the road to Gillette Stadium to express his anger by taking a shot at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for not keeping Tom Brady on the team.

Thousands of fans will drive by the billboard on their way to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the highly-anticipated match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Brady returns to what was his home turf for 20 years.

The advertisement reads, “The owl is no longer wise without his goat,” and is signed by self-proclaimed superfan “Jake in Boston,” a frequent local sports talk radio caller.

The image seemingly depicts Belichick as an owl in one of his signature hoodies with a goat that represents Brady, who is commonly referred to as the acronym that stands for the greatest of all time.

The owl reference is from Julian Edelman’s children’s book in which he portrays Belichick as an owl.