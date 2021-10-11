Calvary Alum Rodarius Williams out for season

NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 14: Rodarius Williams #25 of the New York Giants returns a fumble during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KMSS/KTAL) – Calvary Cavaliers alum and former Oklahoma State football standout Rodarius Williams suffered a torn ACL in the team’s week five matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and will be out the remainder of the season.

The sixth round draft pick had played in every game for the Giants this season, making one tackle in the process.

