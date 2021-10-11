EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KMSS/KTAL) – Calvary Cavaliers alum and former Oklahoma State football standout Rodarius Williams suffered a torn ACL in the team’s week five matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and will be out the remainder of the season.
The sixth round draft pick had played in every game for the Giants this season, making one tackle in the process.
Calvary Alum Rodarius Williams out for season
