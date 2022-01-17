Ed-itorial: You can always count on the Cowboys – to disappoint

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For some unbeknownst reason, we seem to have quite a few Dallas Cowboys fans in this newsroom.



I told them, then. and tell them today, with tongue in cheek of course – the Dallas Cowboys, always under-hyped, always over-perform.



This brings us to Sunday’s final seconds against the 49ers.

After Dak Prescott inexplicably ran – and the clock ran out. Prescott himself said the fans were right for throwing trash at game officials.

The rule says, the ball cannot be snapped until the ball is spotted.



By that time, the game was over.

What Prescott should have said was: ‘I shouldn’t have run. that’s totally on me.’



The Cowboys are the classic underachievers. The very definition of eye candy.



They sure look good – until January.