Alvin Kamara gearing up for road test against NFL’s top rushing defense

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saints running back Alvin Kamara is on pace to have a career best season and potentially be nominated for offensive player of the year.

Kamara will be challenged to keep his current pace statistically as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is currently ranked No. 1 in the NFL when defending the run.

“What makes them a good run defense is their back end. They’ve got an active back end that’s pretty smart and plays the ball well, and it’s pretty disciplined,” said Kamara.

