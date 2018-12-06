Brees Leads Pro Bowl Balloting with One Week Remaining

As fan voting enters its final week, New Orleans Saints quarterback DREW BREES, with 950,818 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (884,888 votes) ranks second overall, while Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY (747,516 votes), New York Giants rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY (718,108 votes) and Pittsburgh running back JAMES CONNER (664,897 votes) round out the top five.

Six of the top 10 vote getters – Mahomes, Conner, Barkley, Los Angeles Rams quarterback JARED GOFF, New Orleans Saints running back ALVIN KAMARA and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver TYREEK HILL – are currently in their first, second or third NFL season. Additionally, nine first-or-second year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones atNFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13.

Through the end of the voting period on December 13, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Fans are able to vote as many times as they like through both NFL.com/ProBowlVote or directly on twitter.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.



NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS



POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Drew Brees New Orleans 950,818 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 884,888 RB Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams 747,516 RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 718,108 RB James Conner Pittsburgh 664,897 QB Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams 658,150 WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 630,392 RB Alvin Kamara New Orleans 582,550 WR Tyreek Hill Kansas City 560,994 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City 551,249



AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES QB AFC Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 884,888 DE AFC J.J. Watt, Houston 405,878 QB NFC Drew Brees, New Orleans 950,818 DE NFC Danielle Hunter, Minnesota 278,267 RB AFC James Conner, Pittsburgh 664,897 DT AFC Geno Atkins, Cincinnati 242,851 RB NFC Todd Gurley, LA Rams 747,516 DT NFC Aaron Donald, LA Rams 385,591 FB AFC Anthony Sherman, Kansas City 170,608 OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 314,173 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 423,176 OLB NFC Khalil Mack, Chicago 378,895 WR AFC Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh 630,392 ILB AFC Jon Bostic, Pittsburgh 102,101 WR NFC Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants 527,768 ILB NFC Luke Kuechly, Carolina 261,715 TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 551,249 CB AFC Denzel Ward, Cleveland 268,092 TE NFC Zach Ertz, Philadelphia 495,442 CB NFC Kyle Fuller, Chicago 281,555 T AFC Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh 223,489 SS AFC Jamal Adams, NY Jets 178,371 T NFC Terron Armstead, New Orleans 246,931 SS NFC Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington 135,256 G AFC David DeCastro, Pittsburgh 273,059 FS AFC Derwin James, LA Chargers 110,193 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 221,790 FS NFC Eddie Jackson, Chicago 150,525 C AFC Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh 253,587 P AFC Britton Colquitt, Cleveland 127,866 C NFC Max Unger, New Orleans 243,549 P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 95,266 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 87,423 ST AFC Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh 108,445 K NFC Wil Lutz, New Orleans 124,151 ST NFC Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 129,446 RS AFC Tyreek Hill, Kansas City 178,901 RS NFC Tarik Cohen, Chicago 146,204 *Totals reflect players currently on active rosters through Tuesday, December 4 at 3:00 PM ET

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

(Press Release Provided by the National Football League)