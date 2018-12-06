Brees Leads Pro Bowl Balloting with One Week Remaining

As fan voting enters its final week, New Orleans Saints quarterback DREW BREES, with 950,818 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (884,888 votes) ranks second overall, while Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY (747,516 votes), New York Giants rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY (718,108 votes) and Pittsburgh running back JAMES CONNER (664,897 votes) round out the top five.
Six of the top 10 vote getters – Mahomes, Conner, Barkley, Los Angeles Rams quarterback JARED GOFF, New Orleans Saints running back ALVIN KAMARA and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver TYREEK HILL – are currently in their first, second or third NFL season. Additionally, nine first-or-second year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.
Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones atNFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13.
Through the end of the voting period on December 13, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.
Fans are able to vote as many times as they like through both NFL.com/ProBowlVote or directly on twitter.
The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.
Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.
Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS
POS.
NAME
TEAM
VOTES
QB
Drew Brees
New Orleans
950,818
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City
884,888
RB
Todd Gurley
Los Angeles Rams
747,516
RB
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants
718,108
RB
James Conner
Pittsburgh
664,897
QB
Jared Goff
Los Angeles Rams
658,150
WR
Antonio Brown
Pittsburgh
630,392
RB
Alvin Kamara
New Orleans
582,550
WR
Tyreek Hill
Kansas City
560,994
TE
Travis Kelce
Kansas City
551,249
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
QB
AFC
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
884,888
DE
AFC
J.J. Watt, Houston
405,878
QB
NFC
Drew Brees, New Orleans
950,818
DE
NFC
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota
278,267
RB
AFC
James Conner, Pittsburgh
664,897
DT
AFC
Geno Atkins, Cincinnati
242,851
RB
NFC
Todd Gurley, LA Rams
747,516
DT
NFC
Aaron Donald, LA Rams
385,591
FB
AFC
Anthony Sherman, Kansas City
170,608
OLB
AFC
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
314,173
FB
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
423,176
OLB
NFC
Khalil Mack, Chicago
378,895
WR
AFC
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh
630,392
ILB
AFC
Jon Bostic, Pittsburgh
102,101
WR
NFC
Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants
527,768
ILB
NFC
Luke Kuechly, Carolina
261,715
TE
AFC
Travis Kelce, Kansas City
551,249
CB
AFC
Denzel Ward, Cleveland
268,092
TE
NFC
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia
495,442
CB
NFC
Kyle Fuller, Chicago
281,555
T
AFC
Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh
223,489
SS
AFC
Jamal Adams, NY Jets
178,371
T
NFC
Terron Armstead, New Orleans
246,931
SS
NFC
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington
135,256
G
AFC
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
273,059
FS
AFC
Derwin James, LA Chargers
110,193
G
NFC
Zack Martin, Dallas
221,790
FS
NFC
Eddie Jackson, Chicago
150,525
C
AFC
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
253,587
P
AFC
Britton Colquitt, Cleveland
127,866
C
NFC
Max Unger, New Orleans
243,549
P
NFC
Michael Dickson, Seattle
95,266
K
AFC
Justin Tucker, Baltimore
87,423
ST
AFC
Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh
108,445
K
NFC
Wil Lutz, New Orleans
124,151
ST
NFC
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco
129,446
RS
AFC
Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
178,901
RS
NFC
Tarik Cohen, Chicago
146,204
*Totals reflect players currently on active rosters through Tuesday, December 4 at 3:00 PM ET
For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.
More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.
(Press Release Provided by the National Football League)