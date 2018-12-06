Brees Leads Pro Bowl Balloting with One Week Remaining

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:
Drew_Brees_Record_0_20181009034821

As fan voting enters its final week, New Orleans Saints quarterback DREW BREES, with 950,818 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. 

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES (884,888 votes) ranks second overall, while Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY (747,516 votes), New York Giants rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY (718,108 votes) and Pittsburgh running back JAMES CONNER (664,897 votes) round out the top five. 

Six of the top 10 vote getters – Mahomes, Conner, Barkley, Los Angeles Rams quarterback JARED GOFF, New Orleans Saints running back ALVIN KAMARA and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver TYREEK HILL – are currently in their first, second or third NFL season. Additionally, nine first-or-second year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions. 

Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones atNFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13. 

Through the end of the voting period on December 13, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period. 

Fans are able to vote as many times as they like through both NFL.com/ProBowlVote or directly on twitter. 

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD. 

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14. 

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.  


NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS 
 

POS.

NAME

TEAM

VOTES

QB

Drew Brees

New Orleans

950,818

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City

884,888

RB

Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams

747,516

RB

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants

718,108

RB

James Conner

Pittsburgh

664,897

QB

Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams

658,150

WR

Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh

630,392

RB

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans

582,550

WR

Tyreek Hill

Kansas City

560,994

TE

Travis Kelce

Kansas City

551,249


AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION 

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

 

QB

AFC

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

884,888

DE

AFC

J.J. Watt, Houston

405,878

 

QB

NFC

Drew Brees, New Orleans

950,818

DE

NFC

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

278,267

 

RB

AFC

James Conner, Pittsburgh

664,897

DT

AFC

Geno Atkins, Cincinnati

242,851

 

RB

NFC

Todd Gurley, LA Rams

747,516

DT

NFC

Aaron Donald, LA Rams

385,591

 

FB

AFC

Anthony Sherman, Kansas City

170,608

OLB

AFC

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

314,173

 

FB

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

423,176

OLB

NFC

Khalil Mack, Chicago

378,895

 

WR

AFC

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

630,392

ILB

AFC

Jon Bostic, Pittsburgh

102,101

 

WR

NFC

Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants

527,768

ILB

NFC

Luke Kuechly, Carolina

261,715

 

TE

AFC

Travis Kelce, Kansas City

551,249

CB

AFC

Denzel Ward, Cleveland

268,092

 

TE

NFC

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia

495,442

CB

NFC

Kyle Fuller, Chicago

281,555

 

T

AFC

Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh

223,489

SS

AFC

Jamal Adams, NY Jets

178,371

 

T

NFC

Terron Armstead, New Orleans

246,931

SS

NFC

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington

135,256

 

G

AFC

David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

273,059

FS

AFC

Derwin James, LA Chargers

110,193

 

G

NFC

Zack Martin, Dallas

221,790

FS

NFC

Eddie Jackson, Chicago

150,525

 

C

AFC

Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

253,587

P

AFC

Britton Colquitt, Cleveland

127,866

 

C

NFC

Max Unger, New Orleans

243,549

P

NFC

Michael Dickson, Seattle

95,266

 

K

AFC

Justin Tucker, Baltimore

87,423

ST

AFC

Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh

108,445

 

K

NFC

Wil Lutz, New Orleans

124,151

ST

NFC

Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco

129,446

 

RS

AFC

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

178,901

 

 

 

 

 

RS

NFC

Tarik Cohen, Chicago

146,204

 

 

 

 

 

*Totals reflect players currently on active rosters through Tuesday, December 4 at 3:00 PM ET

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

(Press Release Provided by the National Football League)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Don't Miss