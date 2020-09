NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Does Saints Insider Brooke Kirchhofer buy that wide receiver Michael Thomas’ week one production will carry over into week two?

Thomas recorded 3 receptions for 17 yards in the Saints 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury during Sunday’s game.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the #Bucs, but it’s something he believes he can play through, sources tell me and @RapSheet. With an extra day before next Monday’s game vs. #Raiders, nobody ruling Thomas out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

