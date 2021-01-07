Cam Jordan: “We trust AK to be AK”

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – All week leading up to Sunday, the Saints will be without leading rusher Alvin Kamara in practice due to COVID-19 protocol.

The star back also hasn’t hit the playing field since his six rushing touchdown performance Christmas Day.

Kamara will be allowed to join team meetings and practices virtually and is getting work in on his own.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said he has no concerns about whether Kamara will be ready to go by gameday, if he is cleared to play.

