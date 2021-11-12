Don’t drop the rock; Saints look to improve mistakes

METAIRIE, LA.- The Saints had five dropped balls in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, which actually matched the amount of competitions they had in the half.



The wideouts are taking ownership of the fluke. The dropped passes had nothing to do with skill. The Saints says it was all mental errors.



“If you’re a receiver you can catch. You would not be in this league if you couldn’t catch. It’s not a catching thing it’s more detail more focus. I think focus is the biggest thing and getting used to everything that’s going on because Trevor throws different from Taysom. Jameis throws different from Ian, so it’s all different,” said star wide receiver Marquez Callaway.



“Every time before we start the meetings we work on ball security whether we’re punching at it or just have the ball in our hand or just have someone whacking at us. It’s been crucial for us to take care of the ball and that’s what we’re gonna do this week,” said Callaway.

The Saints look to improve to 6-3 against the Titans and are working to adjust to whoever is under center.