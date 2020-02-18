Drew Brees announces return to Saints in 2020

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, throws a pass during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) – Drew Brees is coming back to lead the Black and Gold in 2020.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday morning, the NFL’s leader in passing yards (77,416) and touchdowns (547) announced he will return for a 20th season, sharing an image that appears to show him standing atop an oceanside cliff, arms outspread toward the open water under blue skies.

“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

Before Tuesday’s announcement, Brees had been noncommittal about 2020, but he did say “it’s the Saints or nothing.”

The New Orleans Saints ended the 2019-20 season with a 26-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in a wildcard game.