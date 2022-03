NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson formally announced his retirement Friday afternoon at the New Orleans Saints practice facility.

Robertson played 9 years in the NFL with first the Cleveland Browns and then the New Orleans Saints.

He did not play last season.

Robertson finished his career with over 500 tackles, 10 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and a lifetime of memories in a New Orleans Saints uniform.

His press conference is available in the link below: