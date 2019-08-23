Geaux Black & Gold Report: Eager for First Regular Season Game

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up training camp in Metairie this week and are looking forward to getting the regular season started September 9th in the Dome, specifically running back Alvin Kamara.

Preseason game #3 is on the docket as the Saints travel north to New York to face the Jets this Saturday. 2019 second round draft pick Erik McCoy has started the last two preseason games at center, but head coach Sean Payton is not willing to say if he’s the starter just yet.

