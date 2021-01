NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Alvin Kamara #7 of the New Orleans Saints against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara risked missing New Orleans’ first round playoff game, after going through the NFL’s COVID protocols for quaranting after a positive test.

Thursday night, Kamara took to social media to hint at his return getting the ‘green light.’

See y’all Sunday ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

New Orleans is scheduled to kickoff their Wild Card game at the Superdome vs Chicago at 3:40pm.