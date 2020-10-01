LISTEN: Sean Payton discusses Michael Thomas’ return and Saints’ injuries

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Richie Mills

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with local media Thursday morning to discuss Michael Thomas’ return to practice, the upcoming matchup with the Detroit Lions, and injuries key players on his team has sustained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss