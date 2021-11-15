Listen: Sean Payton reviews Saints’ “gut-wrenching” loss to Tennessee Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call Monday about the team’s 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

The Saints rushed for just 86 total yards and 1 touchdown in Alvin Kamara’s absence.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian had another impressive outing, throwing for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The saints finish the game with 9 total penalties, including a controversial roughing the passer call in the redzone that erased a Marcus Williams interception.

The Titans would later take a 13-6 lead plays later after a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Kicker Brian Johnson also missed 2 extra-point attempts in Sunday’s loss.

Next up for the New Orleans Saints is a road contest against the Philadelphia Eagles at noon on Sunday.