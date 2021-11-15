Listen: Sean Payton reviews Saints’ “gut-wrenching” loss to Tennessee Sunday

Geaux Black and Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call Monday about the team’s 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

The Saints rushed for just 86 total yards and 1 touchdown in Alvin Kamara’s absence.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian had another impressive outing, throwing for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The saints finish the game with 9 total penalties, including a controversial roughing the passer call in the redzone that erased a Marcus Williams interception.

The Titans would later take a 13-6 lead plays later after a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Kicker Brian Johnson also missed 2 extra-point attempts in Sunday’s loss.

Next up for the New Orleans Saints is a road contest against the Philadelphia Eagles at noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss