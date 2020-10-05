LISTEN: Sean Payton wants Saints to play better situational football moving forward

by: Richie Mills

Posted:

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton talked about the Saints win over the Detroit Lions and their upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers during a conference call Monday.

Notes from Monday’s call:

  • Payton says he would like to see both the offense and defense playing better situational football, specifically 3rd down situations.
  • Payton says confidence in WR Tre’Quan Smith is high, adding “there’s a toughness to his play.”
  • Payton remembers Justin Herbert draft evaluation, meetings well. They will study Chargers’ system more closely, and “defend what you’re seeing on tape.”
  • Payton says team is always looking to take advantage of matchups, especially with Kamara as the primary target.
  • Payton says that Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara compliment each other, calls them cheering for each other’s success “refreshing.”

