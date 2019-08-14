LSU’s Barbaree Qualifies for Match Play at U.S. Amateur

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 14: Philip Barbaree of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Village of Pinehurst, N.C. – Philip Barbaree carded the third-lowest round (3-under 67) on day two of the 119th U.S. Amateur on Tuesday morning at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club – Course No. 4. His 3-under 67 easily enabled him to advance to Wednesday’s match play.

Barbaree’s overall score of 2-under par 138 (71-67) positioned him in a six-way tie for runner-up honors in stroke play. Monday he carded a 1-over 71, and Tuesday’s 3-under 67 included five birdies, 11 pars, and two bogeys. Only the top 64 players in the field of 312 golfers advanced to Wednesday’s first round of match play.

“I’m really excited to get into match play,” Barbaree said after the completion of his round on Tuesday in an interview with the USGA. “It’s been good to me in the past, so hopefully it’ll be good to me this week. I’m feeling really good about my game and I like where it stacks up right now.”

Tuesday’s play in the afternoon was suspended due to bad weather and stroke play concluded early Wednesday morning. The final spots for the Round of 64 are being determined right now in a 27-man playoff for three spots.

Barbaree, the No. 6 seed, will face off against No. 59 Parker Gilliam on Wednesday afternoon in match play with a tee time at 1:10 p.m. CT on the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club Course No. 2. If Barbaree win’s his match on Wednesday afternoon, he will advance to the Round of 32 on Thursday, also to be played on Course No. 2. Barbaree was one of only 11 players in a field of 312 to finish 36 holes at even par or better. Fox Sports 1 will have coverage of the Round of 64 beginning at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday afternoon.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)