New Orleans Saints add 5 more names to the Reserve/Covid-19 list

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, the New Orleans Saints announced that wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harris has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Practice squad offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, defensive back KeiVarae Russell, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were also placed on the list.

The team also announced that Special Teams Coordinator, Darren Rizzi, is expected to miss Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to COVID-19 protocols.

His duties will be assumed by members of the coaching staff.

The additions make for a total of 20 players and 4 coaches from the New Orleans Saints currently on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.