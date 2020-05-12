No Fans, No Dome: Saints HOF Michael Lewis experienced both

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Sept. 13, at Nov. 8): New Orleans holds a 35-21 edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.625) versus an NFL opponent that it has played more than 11 times…New Orleans is 19-12 all-time at home against Tampa Bay and 16-9 in contests played at Tampa…The Nov. 8 "Sunday Night Football" tilt at Raymond James Stadium will be the first time, the Saints have played the Buccaneers in prime time since a 23-20 victory in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 1, 2002 and the first time the Saints have played a prime time game at Tampa Bay…In 2019, the Saints swept the Buccaneers for the first time since 2014…The series will feature two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady, who signed with the team in the offseason. The two quarterbacks are the top-two all-time leaders in completions (Brees-6,867, Brady-6,377), passing yards (Brees-77,416, Brady-74,571) and touchdown passes (Brees-547, Brady-541)…The season opener will be the first meeting where the two starting quarterbacks are both aged 40 or older…The Sept. 13 opener will mark the third consecutive season the Saints have started the season at home.

at Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 21): The all-time series is tied 6-6-1 as the Saints will travel to Las Vegas for the first time to play the relocated Raiders in Allegiant Stadium…The Saints and Raiders will face off on "Monday Night Football" for the third time and the first time since 1991, with the clubs having split the first two matchups…New Orleans currently has a four-game winning streak on "Monday Night Football," having won each of their two meetings in 2018 and 2019…New Orleans has won the last three road contests over the Raiders dating to 1997, all taking place in Oakland…Saints Coach Sean Payton served on the same offensive coaching staff with Raiders Coach Jon Gruden in Philadelphia in 1997, when Gruden was the Eagles' offensive coordinator and Payton coached quarterbacks…The two coaches then faced off twice annually when Payton first took over the Saints and Gruden coached the Buccaneers from 2006-08 with the two splitting their six meetings…New Orleans has won 11 consecutive inter-conference contests, dating to a 20-0 shutout over Miami in London's Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017.